Za’Darius Smith off NFI list for Packers

Pass rusher Za'Darius Smith has been cleared to start practicing with the rest of the Packers.

Smith was on the practice field for the first time this summer on Monday as the Packers moved him off of the non-football injury list. Safety Will Redmond also came off the NFI list.

Smith seemed somewhat unhappy with the Packers earlier this year and the team’s decision to convert a big chunk of his 2021 salary into a signing bonus paid out over the course of the season. The move inflates Smith’s 2022 cap hit, which makes a departure more likely and came about due to language in his contract allowing for such a conversion.

The 2021 season is Smith’s third in Green Bay. He has 107 tackles, 26 sacks, five forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries for the Packers.