49ers are waiving Josh Rosen

Josh Rosen has spent time with four teams since the Cardinals drafted him in the first round in 2018. The quarterback will need a fifth chance if he is to make it in the NFL.

The 49ers are waiving Rosen, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Rosen went 10-of-15 for 93 yards and an interception in last weekend’s preseason game against the Chiefs. He played 33 snaps.

The Cardinals made Rosen the 10th overall choice in 2018, and he played 14 games with 13 starts as a rookie. Arizona moved on in 2019 after drafting Kyler Murray with the first overall choice. A trade sent Rosen to Miami, where he appeared in six games with three starts in 2019.

Rosen signed with the Buccaneers’ practice squad last season, and the 49ers signed him to their active roster late last season. He did not appear in a game in 2020 but signed a futures deal with San Francisco in February.

In his career, Rosen has completed 54.8 percent of his passes for 2,845 yards with 12 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. His teams went 3-13 in his starts.