49ers are waiving Josh Rosen

Posted by Charean Williams on August 17, 2021, 5:09 PM EDT
Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

Josh Rosen has spent time with four teams since the Cardinals drafted him in the first round in 2018. The quarterback will need a fifth chance if he is to make it in the NFL.

The 49ers are waiving Rosen, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Rosen went 10-of-15 for 93 yards and an interception in last weekend’s preseason game against the Chiefs. He played 33 snaps.

The Cardinals made Rosen the 10th overall choice in 2018, and he played 14 games with 13 starts as a rookie. Arizona moved on in 2019 after drafting Kyler Murray with the first overall choice. A trade sent Rosen to Miami, where he appeared in six games with three starts in 2019.

Rosen signed with the Buccaneers’ practice squad last season, and the 49ers signed him to their active roster late last season. He did not appear in a game in 2020 but signed a futures deal with San Francisco in February.

In his career, Rosen has completed 54.8 percent of his passes for 2,845 yards with 12 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. His teams went 3-13 in his starts.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “49ers are waiving Josh Rosen

  2. Remember the movie draft day? The QB that no one went to his 21st birthday in Madison? That’s how I picture Josh Rosen

  3. My cousin played with Rosen at UCLA and is not surprised at all by his lack of success in the NFL. Dude is arrogant as heck and just doesn’t know how to study tape or evaluate defenses. You can’t break these bad habits.

  4. 3 teams in 3 seasons and it felt like more than that. He probably just isn’t good enough but also not easy when you find yourself on a new team every time you turn around.

  5. He was over rated at UCLA but had a good agent. Appreciate the kid’s confidence but it’s over for him except maybe as a carnival act in Saskatchewan.

  7. He made a lot money. Probably put most of it in Bitcoin. I can see him buying a team in a few years and then firing the coach.

  8. Of all the people calling Tua a draft bust. This is what a true draft bust looks like. Remember when he was upset and not grateful when he was chosen on draft day? Maybe he knew he wouldn’t succeed and just wanted that extra guaranteed money. He should’ve been a late round flyer. I’m sure he’ll wind up on another practice squad with the teams fans saying “he just needs time and a chance”. He’s had both. At this point he’s a warm body and a camp arm.

  10. I wouldn’t mind seeing Miami sign him for a song and then put him on practice squad. He is better then the guy behind Jacoby.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.