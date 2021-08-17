49ers cut Joshua Perkins, Ken Webster, and Austin Watkins Jr.

Getty Images

The 49ers have made a few moves to get down to 85 players ahead of the 4 p.m. ET deadline.

San Francisco announced that the team has waived released Joshua Perkins, waived cornerback Ken Webster and waived receiver Austin Watkins Jr. with an injury designation.

Perkins signed with the 49ers in early August. He had three receptions for 24 yards in San Francisco’s preseason matchup with Kansas City.

Webster played the majority of the 49ers’ defensive snaps on Saturday. He’d been with the team since last September, appearing in nine games for San Francisco.

Having signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in May, Watkins suffered a broken foot during the first preseason game.