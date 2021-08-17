Buccaneers benefit from another year of “tremendous leadership” from Ndamukong Suh

Getty Images

One year at a time, veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh enters his third year in Tampa.

On Monday, coach Bruce Arians addressed the things Suh brings to the table.

“Tremendous leadership,” Arians told reporters. “I mean teaching guys how to handle themselves. He’s helped Vita [Vea] a ton with his diet and things like that. Suh’s a lot like [Tom] Brady, he knows how to take care of his body. He’s got a regimen. He talked me into it when we signed him. The way he plays, I’m not changing his regimen, that’s for sure. He knows how to get himself ready for Sunday. Suh’s one of those guys, he’s going to answer the bell every time. You just get him there.”

And he’s stayed there, signing new one-year deals after each of his prior two-year deals concluded. With a Super Bowl ring from 2020, his motivation for 2021 is pretty simple.

“Well, I’ve got twin boys, so I’ve got to get the other one a ring — they’re sharing one right now,” Suh told reporters. “Ultimately, it’s to come and win. I play the game to win, dominate and continue to play at a high level. As long as I can continue to feel like I can do that, and I am really afforded the opportunity, which this is a great situation from Mr. [Jason] Licht, the Glazer Family and obviously coach [Bruce] Arians. I am excited to be back and [I am] ready to go after an opportunity to earn another ring.”

Suh, the second pick in the 2010 draft, got started with the Lions, signed a big-money free-agent deal in Miami, played for the NFC champion Rams in 2018, and then joined the Bucs.