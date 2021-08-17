Buccaneers get to 85 players by waiving John Franklin III, Donell Stanley

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have complete their first round of cuts for the summer.

All 32 teams have to be down to 85 players on their active roster by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Buccaneers got there by waiving wide receiver John Franklin III with a failed physical designation and guard Donell Stanley with an injury designation.

Franklin was listed as a defensive back when he signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2019, but was moved to wide receiver with the Bucs when he signed to their practice squad later in the year. He ran once for 11 yards in his only game action and spent last season on injured reserve.

Stanley signed with the Bucs in February after spending time with the Dolphins last year. He played college football at South Carolina and was undrafted in 2020.