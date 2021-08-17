Bucs sign Jake Benzinger, place Sadarius Hutcherson on IR

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have added depth along their offensive line.

Tampa Bay announced that the team has signed offensive lineman Jake Benzinger and placed Sadarius Hutcherson on injured reserve.

Benzinger has spent time with the Cardinals and Colts since entering the league as an undrafted free agent last year. He has not appeared in a regular-season game. Indianapolis waived him last week.

Hutcherson tore his ACL during the Buccaneers preseason opener against Cincinnati. An undrafted rookie out of South Carolina, Hutcherson signed with Tampa Bay as a college free agent in the spring.