Cardinals claim Ryan Winslow off waivers

Getty Images

Arizona is making a change at punter behind veteran Andy Lee.

The Cardinals announced on Tuesday that they’ve claimed Ryan Winslow off waivers from the Packers. As a corresponding move, the team has released punter Tyler Newsome.

Winslow is a familiar face to the Cardinals, as he was with the club in 2019 and in 2020 training camp. He appeared in two games for the team in 2019, averaging 48.5 yards per punt. He had three averaged 49.0 yards on his three punts in Green Bay’s first preseason matchup with Houston.

Newsome had one 52-yard punt in Arizona’s preseason contest against Dallas on Friday. Newsome previously spent time with the Chargers and Chiefs.