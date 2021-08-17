Chandler Jones missed Tuesday’s practice and won’t play Friday

Getty Images

Chandler Jones didn’t practice Tuesday, and coach Kliff Kingsbury said the Cardinals pass rusher won’t play Friday against the Chiefs.

Jones has an undisclosed injury, but it is not serious, according to Kingsbury. Jones tore a biceps in Week 5 of last year, which ended his season after only one sack.

Jones asked for a trade this offseason, but the Cardinals surely want to keep one of the league’s best pass rushers on board. He led the league with 17 sacks in 2017, part of a five-year run of double-digit sacks from 2015-19. He had 19 sacks and led the league with eight forced fumbles in 2019.

Linebacker Markus Golden, who missed the last two practices with an undisclosed injury, will be a game-day decision.