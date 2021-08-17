Chargers sign Davin Bellamy

Getty Images

The Chargers have made a few moves to get them to 85 players ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Los Angeles announced that the team has signed outside linebacker Davin Bellamy. As corresponding transactions, the club waived quarterback KJ Costello and tight end Matt Seybert.

Bellamy entered the league in 2018 with the Texans but has not appeared in a regular-season game. He’s also spent time with the Bengals, Titans, and 49ers. He was in training camp with San Francisco earlier this month.

An undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State, Costello did not play in the Chargers’ preseason opener against the Rams on Saturday. Seybert played in the Spring League and signed with Los Angeles in June. He was on the field for four offensive snaps in Saturday’s contest but was not targeted with a pass.