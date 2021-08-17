Chase Claypool being evaluated for lower-body injury

Getty Images

Steelers receiver Chase Claypool was injured on the next-to-last play of Tuesday’s practice, via multiple reports.

He remained on the ground after trying to catch a long pass.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and tight end Eric Ebron helped Claypool off the field. The second-year player headed directly to the training room, putting no weight on his leg.

Coach Mike Tomlin said the medical staff is evaluating the injury, offering no immediate update.

Claypool, 23, caught 62 passes for 873 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie after the Steelers made him a second-round choice.