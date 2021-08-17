Cowboys place Sewo Olonilua, Reggie Robinson on IR

Getty Images

The Cowboys have reached the 85-player roster limit with several moves.

They placed fullback Sewo Olonilua (neck) and cornerback Reggie Robinson (toe) on injured reserve. That ends the season for both.

The team waived linebacker Anthony Hines (elbow) with an injury designation. He also will go on injured reserve after clearing waivers.

The Cowboys waived cornerback Kyron Brown and receiver Brennan Eagles.

Olonilua signed with the Cowboys in 2020 as an undrafted rookie out of TCU. He appeared in two games last season as a rookie.

The Cowboys drafted Robinson in the fourth round in 2020. He has moved from corner to safety and back to corner in his short time in the NFL. Robinson played five games last season and made a tackle and forced a fumble.

Hines, a Texas A&M product, opted out of the 2020 season and signed with the Cowboys this spring after going undrafted.