Dan Campbell on Alex Brown: We’re just lucky nobody died is what we are

Getty Images

Lions coach Dan Campbell has used Alex Brown as a cautionary tale.

Brown was charged with four felonies after a wrong-way crash that injured two others. Assistant Wayne County prosecutor Brian Johnson said, via the Detroit Free Press, that Brown had a blood alcohol level of .211, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08, and “thought he was in Atlanta, Georgia, (coming from) a strip club.”

The Lions cut the cornerback Sunday, only a few hours after the wreck.

“It’s an awful incident and awful accident, and it’s something certainly we don’t condone, and we brought it up (to our players) ‘cause it’s one of those eye-openers,” Campbell said Tuesday, via Kyle Meinke of mlive.com. “It’s not OK to jump in a car after you drink, because bad things happen. That’s what Uber’s out there for. Don’t even take your car. Just Uber. Uber when you’re going out there, come home.”

Brown was driving at a high rate of speed on the wrong side of Interstate 75, near I-375, at 2:13 a.m. Sunday. His vehicle struck another head-on, injuring the 27-year-old driver. First responders cut out Brown’s passenger and former teammate, Charlie Taumoepeau, with the Jaws of Life before Taumoepeau was transported to a local hospital with a neck injury.

The Lions waived Taumoepeau with a non-football injury designation.

Magistrate Dawn White entered a not guilty plea on Brown’s behalf Tuesday.

“This is one of the reasons that we’ve (added the player development), just to have the resources available to talk about all these things and the issues that do pop up, particularly for young players,” Campbell said. “This was a young player and a couple young players, and the only way to address it is to talk about it head on. And unfortunately something like this happens that hopefully maybe somebody else in that room will learn from it. You just, you’ve got to highlight it. You can’t turn away from it and hide from it. You’ve just got to stay for what it is and just let them know it’s not OK.

“We’re lucky nobody died is what we are.”