David Culley says Deshaun Watson isn’t injured

If the Texans plan to keep Deshaun Watson in the fold but not on the field pending the resolution of his legal issues, they need to set the stage for putting him on injured reserve. By citing injuries when he didn’t practice earlier in camp, they seemed to be doing so.

On Tuesday, coach David Culley blew a hole in that plan.

During a press conference, Culley was asked if Watson is injured.

“No, he’s not injured,” Culley said. “We come up each day and we have a thing for him, and basically we got done what we needed to get done yesterday in practice.”

Culley also was asked why Deshaun didn’t practice on Monday.

“Deshaun is here,” Culley said. “Again, every day he’s here, he comes in, he works. He does what we ask him to do, and he’s here every day and he’s doing fine. . . We expect him to be back out here pretty soon.”

That may be news to Watson, who showed up for camp so he wouldn’t be fined $50,000 per day, and in advance of the possibility that he’ll be placed on paid leave by the NFL. The Texans had seemed to be content to let him get paid to not play this year. Culley’s claim that Watson isn’t injured, if not an instance of Culley misspeaking (or inadvertently telling the truth), could mean that the team is preparing to tell Watson that it’s time to earn his money.