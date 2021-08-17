Deshaun Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, calls press conference for Wednesday

USA TODAY Sports

Attorney Rusty Hardin has resisted engaging in a battle of sound bites and press conferences with Tony Buzbee regarding the civil and criminal cases involving Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. On Wednesday, however, Hardin will hold his second press conference since the various civil cases were filed against Watson.

Hardin’s office announced the press conference at 6:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. From the email setting the press conference for 10:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday: “Mr. Hardin will address Mr. Buzbee’s latest antics regarding the FBI in his continued attempts to ruin Deshaun Watson in order to force a settlement of his civil cases and promote himself.”

Hardin is referring to comments made by Buzbee on Tuesday suggesting that the FBI is investigating Watson.

Typically, Hardin doesn’t engage Buzbee. We’ll find out on Wednesday what Hardin has to say about the things Buzbee said on Tuesday.