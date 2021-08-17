Dion Dawkins on having COVID: There were moments where I didn’t know if I would make this

Getty Images

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said recently that left tackle Dion Dawkins is “not close to where he needs to be” after being activated from the COVID-19 list and Dawkins shared some his experience with the virus during a Tuesday press conference.

Dawkins described the physical and mental toll that he went through after contracting COVID-19 and said it was a reminder that “life can be over before you know it.”

“I didn’t know that my mind could get to the low it could get to,” Dawkins said, via Jon Scott of Spectrum News. “I was extremely emotional. . . . I don’t want to scare anybody, but there were moments where I was like ‘I don’t know if I’m going to make this.’ I was down bad. I could barely move and I was just hurting.”

McDermott said that he hoped Dawkins’ situation would provide “teachable moments” and “resonates with the people it needs to resonate with.” Dawkins’ retelling of his experience will likely help the chances of that happening.