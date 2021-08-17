Eagles waive Kerryon Johnson

Getty Images

Running back Kerryon Johnson‘s bid to make the Eagles has come to an end.

The Eagles announced that they waived Johnson on Tuesday as they pruned their roster ahead of a 4 p.m. ET deadline to get down to 85 players. Johnson was waived with an injury designation, so he will revert to injured reserve if unclaimed unless or until he agrees to an injury settlement.

Johnson was a Lions second-round pick in 2018, but injuries limited him to 18 games his first two seasons and he fell down the depth chart last year. He was waived in May and the Eagles claimed him the next day.

Miles Sanders is the No. 1 back in Philly and Jordan Howard appears to be closing in on a backup job.

The Eagles also waived center Luke Juriga, and tackle Casey Tucker with injury designations.