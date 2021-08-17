Folks who bought Tim Tebow jerseys are out of luck, despite “jersey assurance”

Getty Images

When the Jaguars signed Tim Tebow, his jersey instantly went on sale — and it immediately became the hottest selling jersey in the NFL.

Now that the Jaguars have cut Tebow, those folks who bought the jersey are left holding the bag. Or, more specifically, a jersey that was actually ever worn by the player in one meaningless preseason game, the highlight of which was a half-hearted block followed by an inadvertent helmet in the stomach of a teammate.

Although the league, through Fanatics, provides “jersey assurance,” the fine print becomes very important in situations like this. The program applies to trades only; there’s no protection if the player is cut or retires.

Tebow has been cut. Given that he’s been released in the initial wave of reductions from 90 to 85, he presumably won’t resurface on the practice squad. And thus it appears to be over for Tebow in Jacksonville, weeks before it ever technically started.

It’s hard to feel bad, frankly, for anyone who rolled the dice on a Tebow jersey. There was always a good chance that the tight end experiment would go the way of Peter Brady’s volcano (dated, but applicable).

And of all the people who will be feeling very little sympathy for those who bought the Tebow jersey, the least will be felt by Raiders fans who bought an Antonio Brown jersey in 2019.