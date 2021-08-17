Frank Clark departs practice early with apparent hamstring injury

Getty Images

There may be an injury concern along the Chiefs defensive line.

Per multiple reporters stationed at Kansas City’s Tuesday practice, defensive end Frank Clark exited the session early with an apparent hamstring injury.

Clark had been dealing with a hamstring strain and missed some practice time last week. He also did not appear in Kansas City’s preseason matchup with San Francisco, though most of the starters played a few snaps. Clark returned to practice on Monday.

But on Tuesday, Clark pulled up after a one-on-one rep. He limped to the medical tent with trainers before walking under his own power to the locker room.

Clark is entering his seventh season and third year with Kansas city. He recorded 6.0 sacks, eight tackles for loss, and 15 quarterback hits in 2020.