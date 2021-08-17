Giants insist they didn’t stockpile extra 2022 first-round pick with eye toward replacing Daniel Jones

Getty Images

The Giants acquired Chicago’s first-round pick in 2022 by sliding from No. 11 to No. 20 in 2021. That gives New York two (math is hard) first-round picks in 2022.

That also gives them ammunition, depending on where those picks land, to trade up for a potential future franchise quarterback in 2022.

On Tuesday, G.M. Dave Gettleman told reporters that’s not the plan.

Via Ralph Vacciano of SNY, Gettleman said that the trade wasn’t made with the idea of having the picks to pick a new quarterback next year. I was “not even a thought,” Gettleman said. “We believe in Daniel.”

As to the first part, I believe it. The Giants wanted receiver Devonta Smith. The Eagles, who had the No. 12 pick, jumped them to get Smith. The Giants and Gettleman wisely realized that a drop to No. 20 would still allow them to get their next choice, receiver Kadarius Toney.

As to the second part, I’ll believe it with a caveat. This is a “no excuses” season for Jones, given that running back Saquon Barkley is healthy and in light of the resources devoted to beefing up the available weapons, including Toney, receiver Kenny Golladay, and tight end Kyle Rudolph. If Jones doesn’t take the proverbial next step in season three, it could be time for the team to start exploring options.

Those two first-round picks could be used to target a rookie or to pursue a potentially available veteran. Although Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers, and Russell Wilson haven’t changed teams yet, they still could. The Giants could put together a strong package based on two first-round picks in 2022 as the starting point.

So while they believe in Jones for now, they may believe in someone else more come 2022, and they have the assets to try to get him.