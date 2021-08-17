Giants trade cornerback Isaac Yiadom to Packers

Getty Images

Veteran cornerback Isaac Yiadom is on the move to Green Bay.

The Giants have traded Yiadom to the Packers, according to multiple reports. There’s been no immediate word on what the Giants are getting in the deal, but a conditional late-round draft pick is usually the compensation for players of Yiadom’s caliber at this point in training camp.

This offseason Yiadom agreed to take a pay cut with the Giants. He’s due $1.07 million this season, of which $100,000 is guaranteed.

The 25-year-old Yiadom was a third-round pick of the Broncos in 2018. He played two seasons in Denver before being traded to the Giants a year ago for a seventh-round draft pick. Last year Yiadom played in all 16 games for the Giants, with 10 starts.