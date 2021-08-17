Jaguars cut Tim Tebow

Getty Images

The Tim Tebow tight end experiment in Jacksonville has come to an end.

Tebow was released by the Jaguars today, ending a very brief return to football and likely ending his NFL career.

“Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks,” Tebow wrote on Twitter. “I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream. Thank you to the Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey.”

Anyone who saw Tebow’s “highlights” from the Jaguars’ preseason opener had little doubt that he was failing as a tight end. He did nothing as a receiver and was painfully bad as a blocker.

The 34-year-old Tebow was a first-round draft pick of the Broncos in 2010 and led them to some spectacular comeback victories as a quarterback, but he never developed enough as a pro passer. He then spent a year on the Jets and finally had short training camp stints with the Patriots and Eagles before leaving football for six years and trying his hand at baseball.

Once among America’s most popular athletes, Tebow is probably now done in pro sports.