Jamal Adams took Seattle’s final offer, with some “cosmetics” attached

Getty Images

The Seahawks had made a final offer, and they had refused to budge. Safety Jamal Adams decided to accept it.

Per a league source, Adams accepted the team’s final offer, with (as the source put it) some “cosmetics” attached.

Although some in league circles have speculated that Adams accepted the offer after the Seahawks told him it was time to practice and that failure to do so could result in discipline for conduct detrimental to the team, we’re told it didn’t get to that point. Instead, the Seahawks reiterated their final offer and said that it would be pulled if not accepted.

That would have set the stage for the Seahawks to pay Adams $9.86 million this year and, if no long-term deal could be reached after the season, to apply the franchise tag in 2022 and possibly in 2023. Although Adams planned to challenge the tag if applied as a safety (he would have argued that he’s a linebacker for tag purposes), he opted not to go year to year.

It was the smart choice. Given the physicality inherent to the position and his specific brand of throwing caution to the wind and his body into the fray, it made no sense to refuse the chance to shift the injury risk to the team.

And so the five-year, $70 million contract with $38 million guaranteed (the parameters of the team’s final offer) were accepted. Adams remains a Seahawk indefinitely, and at least for the next three or four years.