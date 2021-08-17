Jets place Cameron Clark on injured reserve, waive three

Getty Images

Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark was diagnosed with a spinal cord contusion after being taken by ambulance from practice to the hospital on Aug. 3. Clark is expected to make a full recovery, but the Jets placed him on injured reserve Tuesday.

The Jets made Clark a fourth-round choice in 2020, but he did not play as a rookie.

The team also announced it waived safety Bennett Jackson, running back Austin Walter and defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour.

Jackson, who is in his fourth pro season, played six games for the Jets the past two seasons. He played four games for the Ravens as a rookie in 2019.

Walter, whom the Jets claimed off waivers in May, had four carries in the Jets’ 12-7 win over the Giants on Saturday.

Dwumfour, a rookie from Rutgers, recorded a half sack, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery against the Giants. He left the game in the second half with a calf injury.