John Mara: Not an “accurate statement” to say Dave Gettleman’s on the hot seat

The Giants made a lot of moves this offseason in an attempt to improve a roster that’s helped the team go 15-33 since Dave Gettleman became the team’s General Manager and that’s led to suggestions that the team will need to take a big leap forward in order for Gettleman to continue calling the personnel shots in Jersey.

One of the guys who calls the shots on Gettleman’s future said that wasn’t necessarily the case on Tuesday. Giants co-owner John Mara said that he feels the team is headed in the right direction and that they have the right coach in Joe Judge, but that there’s no playoff mandate in place for Gettleman’s fourth season on the job.

Mara also said that he wouldn’t agree with characterizing the G.M. as being on the hot seat as they move toward Week 1.

“We’re all on the hot seat with our fans in particular,” Mara said, via SNY. “We’ve given them too many losing seasons, it’s time for us to start winning but, no, I wouldn’t say that. I wouldn’t say that’s an accurate statement.”

Some of those fans might disagree with Mara’s assessment of Gettleman’s status and they’ll surely make their grievances known come December if the Giants are as disappointing as they’ve been the last three seasons. Should that come to pass, Gettleman’s seat might not be hot because it is nonexistent.