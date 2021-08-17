John Mara: Taunting is a point of emphasis because we’re “sick and tired of the talking”

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 17, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT
New York Giants Introduce New Head Coach Joe Judge
The NFL has reminded players, coaches and officials that taunting is a point of emphasis this season, which has led to some criticism that the NFL is the No Fun League. But Giants owner John Mara is standing by the taunting emphasis.

Mara, a member of the NFL’s Competition Committee, says there’s widespread agreement among the people who make the rules that a crackdown on taunting is appropriate.

“That’s something we discuss every year in the Competition Committee,” Mara said. “We get kind of sick and tired of the talking that does go on from time to time on the field. We tried to balance the sportsmanship with allowing the players to have fun and there’s always a fine line there, but none of us like to see that. It’s just a question of whether you can have rules that can be enforced and without taking the fun out of the game too, but nobody wants to see a player taunting another player. I know, I certainly don’t. I think the rest of the members of the Competition Committee feel the same way, too.”

When it comes to taunting, there seems to be an age divide, with people like the 66-year-old Mara far more concerned about it than NFL players in their 20s. But it’s the owners who make the rules, and Mara and his fellow owners are sick and tired of the talking.

29 responses to “John Mara: Taunting is a point of emphasis because we’re “sick and tired of the talking”

  3. Mara is a weirdo .. why does he care what is said on the field.. not like he can hear any of it from up in his luxury box.

  4. Maybe Mara should consider that he’s in the entertainment industry, not running a church.

  6. Taunting is going to be judged by the officials on the field. This has become a subjective rule enforcement based on how the person on the field feels what is or is not taunting. Unless there are clear and defined rules what constitutes taunting it will come down to a group of individuals enforcing it based on their perceptions.

    This will go over well.

  8. Mara once tried to cover for a wifebeater, Eli’s memorabilia scams and the walkie talkies.

    Who knows what else they’ve been invovled with telling Goodell what to do.

  9. Football is a passionate game, emotions run rampant sometimes, I mean heck even Golf Players talk trash to each other one the course. This is such an “old man” boomer take, let the boys have fun with the game they fell in love with, instead of being so grumpy, GEESH!!

  10. Mara wants to eliminate taunting because his team stinks and he does not want his players feelings hurt.

  12. I’m over 60, and I don’t like all the talk all the time, but it comes from my belief in sportsmanship. I will tell a guy “good play”, maybe help him up, when he beats me, but I might make a “won’t happen again” type remark, but it’s in fun. When someone is in my ear it only reinforces my desire to beat that person. I realize pros prolly won’t help each other up (Richard Dent used to tho, so “he could knock ’em back down again”), just play the damn game without constant lip.
    Interesting to see how this shakes out opinion wise.

  13. It’s a double-edged sword. No penalty/fine for taunting, but no penalty/fine for an elbow to the jaw in retaliation either. They’ll learn to shut up quickly enough.

  14. touchback6 says:
    August 17, 2021 at 5:48 pm
    Mara once tried to cover for a wifebeater, Eli’s memorabilia scams and the walkie talkies.

    Who knows what else they’ve been invovled with telling Goodell what to do.

    ———-
    How hard were you sobbing after the 2007 & 2011 seasons?

  15. Imagine a playoff game being decided by a sketchy taunting call.. More and more it sometimes seems like they’re just creating reasons to call new penalties at crucial moments of these games.

  17. And yet the ultimate taunt – end zone prancing – is encouraged ad nauseum, even the Defense, even if they don’t pick-6 it.

  18. Sounds a bit like ol’ Bob McNair. Cant let the inmates run the asylum, right John?

  19. In bed with gambling and immediately saying the more subjective calls from refs are encouraged. Not the best optics or timing

  21. He sounds like he’s never played a competitive sport in his life and certainly not a high level. There are certain things those who have never played just won’t understand about those who have.

  23. You can slam into the guys knees at 20 mph but please don’t say anything mean to him. What a perfect summation of today’s NFL.

  24. snowdood163 says:
    August 17, 2021 at 5:54 pm
    touchback6 says:
    August 17, 2021 at 5:48 pm
    Mara once tried to cover for a wifebeater, Eli’s memorabilia scams and the walkie talkies.

    Who knows what else they’ve been invovled with telling Goodell what to do.

    ———-
    How hard were you sobbing after the 2007 & 2011 seasons?

    ———-

    Post of the year!! Lol

  26. Please eliminate the entire defense celebration after a turnover, it’s so annoying.

  27. Smart move by the NFL. Most people know right from wrong, and have enough self-respect to pass along a little respect to other humans. But rules are for the few that don’t know right from wrong. It’s like having a party with an open bar. Most people can handle it, but a few won’t have enough self-control, and they’ll ruin the fun for everyone. Then they have to shut the bar down. So the no fun stuff is really just a reflection of a few who can’t handle all that freedom.

  28. Jimmypinthe416 says:
    August 17, 2021 at 6:17 pm
    snowdood163 says:
    August 17, 2021 at 5:54 pm
    touchback6 says:
    August 17, 2021 at 5:48 pm
    Mara once tried to cover for a wifebeater, Eli’s memorabilia scams and the walkie talkies.

    Who knows what else they’ve been invovled with telling Goodell what to do.

    ———-
    How hard were you sobbing after the 2007 & 2011 seasons?

    ———-

    Post of the year!! Lol

    8 5 Rate This

    —————-

    I saw them coming, so wasn’t sobbing at all. Thankfully BB reined Brady back in from that god awful shotgun/spread garbage.

    That has nothing to do with me knowing certain owners are the cheaters with Goodell framing the Pats for better financial gain and to try to stop another dynasty.

    Mara is one of them. Mara tells Goodell to jump and ol Rogie asks “how high”?

  29. What a bunch of whining by many of the posters.

    Yes I am an old guy and I played in a Catholic league back in the dark ages when headslaps were still legal but you know what my coaches (in all sports) told us?

    “The scoreboard does your talking. Anything else is an inferior athlete trying to make himself feel better because he made ONE play. Make them all and the scoreboard does all the talking you’ll ever need to to do!”

    Trash talk is for classless people,

