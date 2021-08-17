Josh Allen doesn’t know if he’s playing this week

Getty Images

The Bills didn’t play quarterback Josh Allen in their preseason opener and there’s been no announcement about their plans for this week’s game against Chicago.

Allen said on Monday that he has not heard from head coach Sean McDermott about whether he’ll be in the lineup on Saturday afternoon. He said it would be his preference to get some game snaps before the start of the regular season, but noted that “having no preseason last year wasn’t a problem for us.”

“I like having the preseason to get some of those kinks out and get back into the groove of things, maybe take a hit or two just to feel that and feel what it’s like because it’s been so long,” Allen said, via Paul Hamilton WGR 550. “But it is what it is. So if I play, I play. If I don’t, I don’t.”

If Allen does not play, Mitchell Trubisky will likely get the start at the stadium he called home for the first four years of his NFL career. That storyline would have more juice in a regular season game and keeping Allen out this weekend would be a reminder of how little the Bills would like to see Trubisky starting games that count in the standings.