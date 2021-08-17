Lions cut Don Muhlbach on his 40th birthday

Posted by Charean Williams on August 17, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT
Houston Texans v Detroit Lions
Getty Images

Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach received a rocking chair from teammates Tuesday on his 40th birthday. He also received a pink slip.

Lions coach Dan Campbell, who preceded Muhlbach by a couple of years at Texas A&M but was a teammate in Detroit from 2006-08, announced the bad news at his press conference.

Dude’s a pro,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “He’s an even better person. . . . I hate it, man. This is the hardest time.”

Muhlbach was one of the NFL’s longest tenured players, having joined the Lions in 2004. Tom Brady is the only player in his 40s currently active in the NFL.

Muhlbach played 260 games in his career, missing only one game since the start of the 2006 season. It is the eighth-most games in NFL history for a player with a single team.

He snapped for 15 game-winning field goals and five-game winning extra points, though he played only three playoff games. Muhlbach twice made the Pro Bowl.

Campbell called it “time” for Muhlbach, who may have played his final NFL game.

“As he’s done his whole career, he handled it like a pro,” Campbell said, via Chris Burke of TheAthletic.com. “He appreciated that we talked to him, brought him out there, sat with him for a while. . . . We wanted to make it as good as you could under the circumstances.”

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Lions cut Don Muhlbach on his 40th birthday

  1. Ok, as a Lions fan this pissed me off. The guy has been among the few professionals in Detroit for a number of years and they aren’t at the final cuts this is bad in practice and appearance. This did not have to be done today and there was no burning roster spot and a player who shouldn’t be exposed to anyone poaching them. I often speak here frankly about the warts of my team and this is one of those little things that makes the jokes everyone else say about the Lions, sadly true.

  3. Happy birthday to you , Happy Birthday to you …. here’s 20 dollars and a pink slip … screw you..

  5. This is a business and this regime is moving like a real front office all the Patty cake stuff over. Stafford ( two first round picks and a third for him) Kenny golladay wants 18 per he’s gone loved Marvin. Jones but times up . Have to tear it all the way down from Matt Patricia to try and at least build it right

  6. Why today? No pressing need. Nobody in the whole organization, was aware this was his birthday? A milestone birthday? Calvin Johnson, may have a point.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.