Lions put Shaun Dion Hamilton on IR, waive Michael Barnett and Chad Hansen

Getty Images

The Lions announced the names of three players who will not be biting any kneecaps for the team this season.

Linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton has been placed on injured reserve and wide receiver Chad Hansen has been waived with an injury settlement. They waived defensive tackle Michael Barnett to round out the moves that brought them to the 85-player roster limit.

The Lions have to make another five cuts by next Tuesday’s deadline to drop the roster to 80 players.

Hamilton was a 2018 sixth-round pick in Washington and played in 46 games over the last three seasons before being waived in January. Hamilton was claimed by the Lions, but won’t be making it to the regular season with the team.

Hansen had 17 catches for 236 yards and a touchdown for the Texans last season. It was his first regular season action since 2017.