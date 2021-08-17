Mekhi Becton: Practicing against Carl Lawson making me a whole lot better

Getty Images

The Jets signed edge rusher Carl Lawson this offseason to help their defense, but he might wind up helping their offense as well.

Lawson has been matched up with left tackle Mekhi Becton throughout training camp and Becton said that set him up well for the team’s first matchup with an opposing defense. Becton said everything against the Giants “was really slowed down for me not going against Carl” and that he let his teammate know how much the practice time has helped when he came off the field on Saturday.

“After the first drive, I went up to him and said, ‘I appreciate you, bro. You made me a whole lot better. They have nothing on you,'” Becton said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “We all felt that difference of our D-line and going against another D-line.'”

Lawson only played three snaps against the Giants, but Becton isn’t the first to sing his praises during a camp that’s seen Lawson be a regular presence in the pocket. As long as Lawson brings that into the regular season, he won’t be the last either.