NFL has no reason to believe stadium capacity will be limited in any market

As the Delta variant spreads and the pandemic continues to rage, the NFL and its teams are constantly adjusting. One adjustment that isn’t expected relates to the plan to have full stadiums for every team.

Via Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the NFL currently has no reason to believe that capacity will be limited in any market.

That said, some teams expect new mask mandates and/or vaccine requirements.

“Just as last year there were different fan experiences, there will be different fan experiences this year based on guidance from local officials and public health authorities,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Fischer.

For the league, there will be a major difference. Much more revenue will be generated if/when fans are able to attend games.

The topic of varying fan experience undoubtedly will be on the docket for a conference call happening tonight among the league and all 32 teams regarding the state of the pandemic and new information regarding the vaccines and the Delta variant.

As to the possibility that stadium will have reduced or no capacity for 2021 games, the politicians have the power to make the decisions. This year, the political will to tell people not to attend football games likely won’t exist, especially when it’s easier to limit attendance to those who have gotten vaccinated.