Packers sending Josh Jackson to Giants for Isaac Yiadom

Getty Images

When reports surfaced about the Giants trading cornerback Isaac Yiadom to the Packers on Tuesday, there was not any immediate word about what was going back to the Giants.

There is now word of that compensation and it has turned out to be a cornerback-for-cornerback swap between the two teams. Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that the Packers are sending Josh Jackson to the NFC East club.

Jackson was a 2018 second-round pick in Green Bay who started 10 games as a rookie, but has started just five of the 26 games he’s played for the last two seasons. He was listed as a third-stringer behind Kevin King on the team’s most recent depth chart.

Jackson has 86 tackles and a fumble recovery in 42 career appearances.