Panthers to require masks at all indoor spaces of stadium

The Panthers announced they have updated the health and safety protocols at Bank of America Stadium in accordance with the City of Charlotte’s new indoor mask guidelines. The team will require all fans and staff to wear a mask in indoor spaces, including the indoor concourses on the 300 and 400 levels.

Face coverings are not required outdoors.

The Panthers will make masks available at stadium entrance points as well as at guest relations and security booths. They will encourage fans not fully vaccinated to wear a mask in all areas.

Many of the same protocols utilized in 2020 will remain, including cashless transactions, mobile ticketing, enhanced cleaning procedures and hand sanitizer stations throughout the stadium.