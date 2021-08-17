Panthers trade offensive tackle Greg Little to Dolphins

Getty Images

Two years ago the Panthers used the 37th overall pick on left tackle Greg Little. Now they’re letting him go for a seventh-round pick.

Carolina announced today that Little has been shipped to Miami for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick. The Dolphins had previously traded their own seventh-round pick to the Rams, but they have also acquired the Titans’ 2022 seventh-round pick, so that’s apparently the pick going to Carolina.

Little did not live up to expectations in Carolina, starting just three games in each of his two NFL seasons.

The Dolphins will hope they can get something out of Little, who likely won’t start in Miami but should add some depth on their offensive line.