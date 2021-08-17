Patriots cut Troy Fumagalli

Getty Images

The Patriots announced Tuesday that they released tight end Troy Fumagalli. New England signed him as a free agent on May 27.

He played 11 snaps on offense and 13 on special teams in the Patriots’ preseason opener.

Fumagalli, 26, originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft choice of the Broncos in 2018. He has played 19 career games with five starts and has totaled 14 receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

After spending his rookie season on injured reserve, Fumagalli returned to appear in 11 games with five starts for the Broncos in 2019. He made six receptions for 38 yards and one touchdown.

The Broncos waived Fumagalli on Sept. 8, 2020, and he spent time on Houston’s practice squad before being signed to the Denver practice squad on Nov. 9. Fumagalli split time for the remainder of the season between the Broncos’ practice squad and their active roster.

He saw action in eight games as a reserve with the Broncos, catching eight passes for 80 yards and one touchdown.