Raiders to require proof of vaccination to attend home games for regular season

Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Monday night that they will be requiring proof of vaccination for all attendees of home games at Allegiant Stadium this season.

The policy will go into effect for the team’s next game in Las Vegas, the Raiders’ regular season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 13.

By requiring all fans prove they’ve been vaccinated, fans in attendance at the games will not have to wear masks inside the stadium.

“Health and safety has always been our number one priority,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement. “After consultation with Governor (Steve) Sisolak and other community leaders, this policy ensures that we will be able to operate at full capacity without masks for fully vaccinated fans for the entire season.”

The team is also offering to provide vaccinations for fans wishing to attend games. They will have vaccines available before games with fans that choose to begin their vaccine regimen then able to attend the game while wearing masks until they’ve completed their vaccination.

The Raiders are the first team in the NFL to required proof of vaccination to attend games this season.

Via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Davis season-ticket holders who are not vaccinated can either get refunded for their tickets in totality or roll their costs over to the future while retaining their tickets beyond this season.