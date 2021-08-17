Rashawn Slater not practicing Tuesday, but is expected back later this week

Getty Images

Rashawn Slater played his first game in a long time last Saturday against the Rams and the rookie left tackle held up well during the long opening drive that represented his only playing time.

Monday didn’t go as smoothly for the first-round pick. Slater, who opted out of the 2020 season at Northwestern, had back pain during the team’s walkthrough and did not take part in practice. Head coach Brandon Staley said that Slater will miss practice again on Tuesday, but the team anticipates having him back on the field for joint practices with the 49ers later this week.

“He kinda just felt a little something behind his lower back,” Staley said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Los Angeles Daily News. “Nothing to be concerned about. He’s going to be back at practice for sure for the San Fran practices. More precautionary than anything.”

Given Slater’s importance to the offense, the Chargers will likely back off on those plans if there’s any sign that he’s less than 100 percent.