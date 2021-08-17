Report: Marlon Humphrey dealing with mild strain after exiting practice early

Getty Images

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey exited Tuesday’s practice early, but it sounds like he avoided a major injury.

According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN, Humphrey has a mild strain that is not considered serious. Humphrey went down about an hour into Tuesday’s session after covering receiver Jaylon Moore during a one-on-one drill.

Humphrey has been durable throughout the summer, per Hensley, as he’s missed only one practice.

A first-round pick back in 2017, Humphrey has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last two years and was an All-Pro in 2019. Last season, he recorded 82 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, 11 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles, and an interception in 15 games.

Humphrey signed a five-year deal with a max value of $98.75 million last October.