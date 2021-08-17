Saints signing Kevin White

Getty Images

Kevin White is getting another look from an NFL team.

According to multiple reports, White is signing with the Saints. He was part of a group of wideouts who worked out for the team on Tuesday.

White played three games for the 49ers last year and was released by the team earlier this month. He returned one kickoff for 20 yards and did not catch any passes.

White was a 2015 first-round pick of the Bears, but missed his entire rookie year with a leg injury and only played in 14 games over his next three seasons with the team.

The Saints also got wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith back at practice on Tuesday after he missed a couple of weeks with an injury.