Seahawks, Jamal Adams agree to contract

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 17, 2021, 2:07 PM EDT
Wild Card Round - Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Getty Images

Jamal Adams will now be a happy camper in Seattle.

The Seahawks and Adams have agreed on a new contract. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, it’s a four-year, $70 million deal with $38 million guaranteed.

Seattle took the risky step of acquiring Adams in a massive trade with the Jets without having a new contract for him already agreed to. That gave Adams serious leverage in contract talks, as no team would want to risk losing a player after trading two first-round draft picks for him. In recent days the sides appeared far enough apart that the Seahawks were considering just letting Adams hit free agency and using the franchise tag to keep him, while Adams was plotting to challenge the safety franchise tag and argue that he’s actually a linebacker.

Now that won’t happen, and Adams will get back to work with a big new deal in place.

23 responses to “Seahawks, Jamal Adams agree to contract

  3. And in return the Seahawks will get subpar stats and a checked out Adams – he’s a cancer, always has been and now they reward him for it? Good luck with that!

    Cheers!

  4. Where are all the people who were just here yesterday mocking the Seahawks org for trading for Adams?

  5. BREAKING NEWS: Jamal Adams threatening to hold out on $70M contract. That deal was so 4 minutes ago.

  7. Terrible contract for the Seachawks. Now that Adams is paid look for his play to drop off.

  8. What’s the point of the contract for the Seahawks when the average is more than the linebacker franchise tag? lol. Ok Seattle.

  11. Schneider and Carroll did it again! Brilliant! Lock down one of the top 3 DB’s in the league as a huge piece to the run for yet another Lombardi!!!

  13. This is the kind of guy who will get his contract, but that 4 year signing will only keep him happy for 1-2 years. At which point, it’ll be rinse and repeat.

  16. Adams was one of the best defensive players for Seattle last year…so this isn’t really a surprise for Seahawks fans…What if Bobby Wagner, Jamal Adams, Jordyn Brooks, Carlos Dunlap, Kerry Hyder Jr., and Poona Ford play lights out football for Seattle’s defense?

  17. Thanks again for the draft picks Seahawks. We wish you good luck with this average pass rushing safety wannabe linebacker.
    -New York Jets fans

  18. That is stupid expensive for a box player with bad coverage skills.

    These guys are almost extinct and you give home the world?

    What you gonna do next give a fullback 90 million?

  19. So they threaten to tag him for two years and Jamal says “Just try it” and suddenly there’s a new contract? Sounds like the Seahawks caved.

  20. If he doesn’t follow up last season with similar sack numbers does that make this a bad deal? He doesn’t grade very well in coverage. I mean they had to pay the guy but resetting the market? I guess it shows how desperate they are on that side of the ball.

  23. Great. So we get a SS who’s really an undersized linebacker with limited pass rush ability who’s a liability in coverage and will more than likely get injured halfway through the season. And during the offseason he’ll want something better. Thanks Pete and John. Instead of using players we have that can play strong safety better than Adams and pass rushers who can do their job more than adequately, you went with Jamal “I’m the greatest there is even though I’m not” Adams. Great work.

Leave a Reply

