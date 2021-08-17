Seahawks, Jamal Adams agree to contract

Getty Images

Jamal Adams will now be a happy camper in Seattle.

The Seahawks and Adams have agreed on a new contract. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, it’s a four-year, $70 million deal with $38 million guaranteed.

Seattle took the risky step of acquiring Adams in a massive trade with the Jets without having a new contract for him already agreed to. That gave Adams serious leverage in contract talks, as no team would want to risk losing a player after trading two first-round draft picks for him. In recent days the sides appeared far enough apart that the Seahawks were considering just letting Adams hit free agency and using the franchise tag to keep him, while Adams was plotting to challenge the safety franchise tag and argue that he’s actually a linebacker.

Now that won’t happen, and Adams will get back to work with a big new deal in place.