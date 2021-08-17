T.Y. Hilton: The sky is the limit for Jacob Eason

Getty Images

With quarterback Carson Wentz still out for an indefinite period, the Colts will have to determine if Jacob Eason or Sam Ehlinger will keep the seat warm for the 2016 No. 2 overall pick.

Both Eason and Ehlinger have flashed at different points, but Eason had a solid first preseason outing against the Panthers on Sunday. He finished the game 15-of-21 passing for 183 yards. According to multiple reporters at Indianapolis’ Tuesday practice, Eason followed up that performance with one of his best days of training camp.

No matter who the quarterback is, receiver T.Y. Hilton will be an important target. The veteran receiver said on Tuesday that he’s been working on building chemistry with the young QB. But Hilton also feels like Eason has plenty of potential.

“He really needed to get a game under his belt,” Hilton said, via Mike Chappell of FOX 59. “He’s just putting in the work, putting in the film, putting in the time on the field and just showing off.

“He’s on his way up. The sky’s the limit for him as long as he continues to put in the work and just trust and believe in himself. That’s the main thing, believe in yourself . . . you can do anything.”

When it comes to the rapport between quarterback and receiver, Hilton noted he hadn’t caught passes from Eason until Wentz suffered his foot injury in late July.

“It’s going to take time, but it was a good start,” Hilton said. “We’re in the right direction. Just continue to build that trust in one another. I know the spots he wants me at.”

Head coach Frank Reich said Monday that the team feels good about Wentz’s progress following the foot surgery, but there is still no timetable for the quarterback’s return. Until Wentz is back, Eason will get plenty of opportunities to show he can do the job.