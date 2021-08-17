Titans agree to terms with Jamal Carter

Getty Images

The Titans have agreed to terms with safety Jamal Carter, the team announced Tuesday.

Carter appeared in all 16 games for the Broncos in 2017 and made 11 tackles and one pass defensed. He spent the 2018 season on injured reserve.

Carter spent the past two seasons with the Falcons, where he played 11 games in 2019 and one game in 2020.

Carter signed a futures contract with the Cardinals earlier this year, but Arizona waived him last week.

In his career, Carter has totaled 26 tackles and two pass breakups in 28 games.