Titans put Trevon Coley, Tedric Thompson on IR

Getty Images

The Titans signed a pair of safeties on Monday and they placed another one on injured reserve Tuesday.

Tedric Thompson has been placed on the list less than a week after signing with the team. Thompson played 27 snaps in the team’s preseason opener, but was carted off with a leg injury at Monday’s practice.

He played in eight games for the Chiefs last season and recorded 13 tackles.

Defensive lineman Trevon Coley also landed on injured reserve. He had three tackles and a half-sack against the Falcons before hurting his foot and missing practice on Monday.

Coley played six games for the Cardinals in 2020.

The Titans also waived offensive lineman Paul Adams.