Tony Buzbee says FBI has contacted him regarding Deshaun Watson case

Posted by Mike Florio on August 17, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT
Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans
Months ago, attorney Tony Buzbee tried to spark a federal investigation of Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. It apparently worked.

“Deshaun Watson reaches out to a woman in Atlanta, Georgia, while he’s in Houston,” Buzbee said at a press conference in early April. “Hear what I’m saying. He reaches out to a woman via direct message on Instagram who’s located in Atlanta, Georgia. He does this while he’s in Houston. He asks her for a massage. He tells her he’ll fly her in. He buys her a plane ticket. He arranges for her Uber from the airport. He Ubers her to the Houstonian.”

Asked whether there was significance regarding the notion that Watson brought women from other states to Texas, Buzbee said, “That’s a question you should ask somebody else.”

Since then, somebody else apparently has been asking questions.

“Let’s be clear, when somebody comes into your office on the 73rd floor of the Chase Tower, whether they’re the FDA or the FBI, it’s a big deal,” Buzbee told Amy Dash of leagueofjustice.com. “Well, it was the FBI. . . . They contacted me and I’ve met with them three times now and now they’ve met with several of the plaintiffs in the case.”

Buzbee, being deliberately coy (given his comments from April), said he asked the agents, “Why do you care about this?”

“He said to me, he’s like, ‘Look, what I’ve heard is that most of the reachouts occurred via the internet which creates jurisdiction for us,'” Buzbee said. “But then I understand there were these two women that were from out of state, which obviously creates more jurisdiction as well.”

Buzbee also said he spoke with an Assistant United State Attorney, and that she told him, “”Well I just want you to know we are not gonna waste your time.'”

This is Buzbee’s latest attempt to try his cases in the court of public opinion, and/or to get the kind of settlement offer he wants for his clients. But if a federal investigation actually exists regarding Watson, to go along with the criminal complaints that apparently are on track to be presented to a Harris County grand jury, it makes the 22 civil lawsuits the least of Watson’s current concerns, by far.

15 responses to “Tony Buzbee says FBI has contacted him regarding Deshaun Watson case

  4. I’m calling BS on Buzbee. Its a ploy to get Watson to settle. This guys lies through his teeth every time he talks. He lies as much As Cheetoh Face

  8. “If” true, Watson may not play for awhile. Could become “real life” Paul Crewe.

  9. orivar says:
    August 17, 2021 at 4:02 pm
    He talks so much. How is he still a lawyer?

    Obviously trying to prove his case in the court of public opinion.

    DW should have just wrote checks and then this would be over plus he would be traded by now.

  10. Not enough rope pulls in garages to investigate so they need something to justify their budget. Bad news for Watson though they are probably looking at some kind of sex trafficking charges for flying her across state lines.

  11. When you have a Bill Cosby type running around as a serial abuser, you cannot be looking the other way like Goodell has been doing.

    Why does Goodell try to cover for domestic abusers and sexual assault perpetrators like this?

    Also, why does the media ignore these situations?

  12. Buzbee gets slimier and slimier every time he talks. If he doesn’t end up having the goods on Watson, I hope Watson sues him into oblivion.

  13. Watson is done, cooked, end of story. When he gets out in 10 years he can try out for the Jets as a TE.

  14. If someone can be president (45) after almost as many as Deshaun number of women came forward with credible sexual assault claims, Deshaun can and will play again when all this settles.
    Unless of course footballers are held to a higher standard in America..

  15. Although a lot keeps changing in the world the one constant out there is lawyers coming across as jerks no matter the side

