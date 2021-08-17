Trent Williams not practicing on Tuesday

Getty Images

49ers left tackle Trent Williams left Monday’s practice early with a knee injury, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said that no one was “overly concerned” about his condition after the session came to an end.

A lack of great concern won’t keep the team from showing some caution when it comes to a key offensive player, however. The team said Williams has had some swelling in the knee and is not practicing on Tuesday.

The 49ers are practicing with the Chargers on Thursday and Friday ahead of their preseason game, but there’s no word on the team’s plans for Williams later in the week.

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is also out with a hamstring injury.