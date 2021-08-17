Vikings waive Amari Henderson

Getty Images

Tuesday marks the first cutdown day of the summer and all 32 teams need to hit the 85-player limit by a 4 p.m. ET deadline.

The Vikings got there with hours to spare by waiving cornerback Amari Henderson. They waived four other players over the last few days to get the ball rolling on their cuts.

Henderson originally worked out for the Vikings at their rookie minicamp in May, but didn’t sign with the team until early June. He was undrafted out of Wake Forest in 2020 and spent time on the Jaguars’ practice squad last year.

The Vikings have nine cornerbacks left on the roster and they’ll make five more cuts from the total roster by next Tuesday’s deadline to get to 80 players.