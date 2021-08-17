Washington cuts Nick Guggemos, Greg Stroman

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team announced a couple of cuts on Tuesday afternoon.

They have released tight end Nick Guggemos and cornerback Greg Stroman. The moves leave them with 86 players, which is one above the 85-player limit that goes into effect on Tuesday afternoon but they have an exemption for defensive lineman David Bada through the International Player Pathway Program.

Washington made Stroman a 2018 seventh-round pick and he’s played 20 games for the team over the last three seasons. He has 38 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery over that time.

Guggemos finished college in 2018 and spent most of his time as a track athlete, but caught the eye of the Seahawks at a workout this offseason. He signed with Seattle and then signed with Washington after his time with the Seahawks came to an end.