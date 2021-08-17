Which coaches need to show us something in 2021?

Getty Images

Coaches often are discussed in term of being on (or not being on) the hot seat. For Tuesday’s PFT Live, Simms and I took a slightly different approach.

In honor of the 58th birthday of Raiders coach Jon Gruden, we drafted the coaches who need to show us something in 2021.

Inclusion on the list doesn’t mean a coach is in danger, grave or otherwise, of being fired. Gruden, for example, reportedly isn’t facing a playoffs or pink slip mandate. But he’s 19-29 in three seasons with zero playoff appearances; the average fan is justifiably becoming skeptical. Others, like Bengals coach Zac Taylor, most likely won’t be in true jeopardy until the guaranteed portion of his contract has ended. But it would be useful (given his division, however, not easy) for Taylor to establishing himself in 2021.

