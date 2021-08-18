Aaron Rodgers was “50/50” on retiring the weekend before training camp

Getty Images

On Friday, July 23, various sports books became convinced Aaron Rodgers was serious about retiring. Over that weekend, Rodgers and the Packers reached “mutually agreed upon terms” to pave the way for the quarterback’s return.

So how close was Rodgers to retiring?

“I mean, I felt going into the weekend before camp that I was 50/50,” Rodgers recently told Dan Le Batard & Friends podcast, via Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports. “I don’t care if people don’t believe that. That’s true. There were some things that got me to 50/50 for sure, and you know I spent a couple of days in silence and meditation and contemplation and really felt like that I should come back. There’s a lot of opportunities for growth and exciting things in Green Bay and that felt like the right thing to do.”

Rodgers returns to Green Bay for at least one more season after winning MVP honors last season, which perhaps changed the Packers’ transition plan at quarterback. He completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards, a career-high 48 touchdowns and only five interceptions after the Packers used a 2020 first-round choice on Jordan Love.