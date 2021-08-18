After hesitating, Nick Bosa is now vaccinated

Getty Images

San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa was hesitant to get vaccinated for COVID-19, but in the end he got the shot.

Bosa is vaccinated, according to Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com.

Shortly after training camp opened, Bosa said he wasn’t vaccinated because he wanted to learn more about the vaccine.

“I’m just evaluating everything right now,” Bosa said in late July. “[I] haven’t made a decision quite yet, but following the protocols and see where it goes.”

The protocols for unvaccinated players are more strict than for vaccinated players, with unvaccinated players having more restrictions on where they can go in team facilities, and more requirements to wear masks. So it wouldn’t be surprising if those protocols Bosa mentioned helped him decide to get the vaccine.

But whatever his reasons, Bosa did the right thing. The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and getting virtually everyone vaccinated is the only way the pandemic will come to an end. Bosa has now done his part.