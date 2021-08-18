Ben Skowronek will miss 4-6 weeks after surgery on broken forearm

Getty Images

Rams rookie receiver ﻿Ben Skowronek﻿ fractured his forearm in Saturday night’s preseason game against the Chargers. He underwent surgery Monday, and Sean McVay said Wednesday that Skowronek will miss 4-6 weeks.

The Rams selected Skowronek in the seventh round of the draft this spring.

He played four snaps on offense and three on special teams in the preseason opener and made one tackle on special teams.

The Notre Dame product made 29 receptions for 439 yards and five touchdowns in 11 college games last year.